Coastal Kid Report: June 2018

by Christopher Sprague, Contributing Writer

Hello Anglers,

This month I have fished two very fun tournaments. The first tournament we fished was the Boynton Beach Firefighters. We knew it was going to be rough, but my Dad reminded me of the nice trophy they offer to the Jr. Angler. I agreed to go! We lost a nice cobia first thing in the A.M. Finally, we saw a nice dolphin eating one of our baits. My dad grabbed the rod and we could see it was a nice bull dolphin, but he lost it. Then Billy Brodbeck pitched out a bait and caught the cow. Meanwhile, I was in the back holding the lines, but the goggle eye came right back to the boat. I went to the front and pitched out the goggle eye to hopefully swim out, and then I saw the bull. The bull flashed by in the blue water, eating my bait and ran out from the boat a long way. I finally got it close to the boat and Billy gaffed it. It ended up weighing 15 pounds. I was surprised at the weight as it looked a lot bigger. But all in all, we had fun and went home with dinner. I also thought this was good enough to win in Jr. Angler, however, on our way in we read the rules and Jr. Angler was 12 & under! I am 13! Oh well. We ended up with 3rd place dolphin and a nice dinner.

The 2nd tournament was the Ft. Lauderdale Meat Mayhem. We were on fire for the first 30 minutes and then it shut down! We had fish on, but there was a school of bluefish that were swimming into our leader either fraying it or cutting it. The sharks also ate anything we hooked. We managed to catch a 16 lb. kingfish.

Tight Lines

Christopher Sprague