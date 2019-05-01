Coastal Kids Fishing Report: May 2019

by Christopher Sprague, Jr. Angler-Team Tuppens

Hello Anglers,

I hope you all have been catching some monster fish! Our team recently fished the Jimmy Johnson tournament in Key Largo and the Palm Beach Meat Mayhem. The Jimmy Johnson tournament is a very prestigious billfish tournament that also includes kingfish, dolphin, tuna, cobia and wahoo. This was also the first time I fished in the new 38 Jupiter and was eager to try it out. I could not go out the first day because of school, but the team caught a few kingfish while I was gone. One was 28 another 23 and a few smaller ones. We only participated in the weighted division because we thought that would be our best chance. We headed out of our marina early morning with a plan to go get a wahoo, as you can only weigh 2 fish of each species and a total 3 fish for aggregate. We decided to try to catch bait since we had a lot of extra time before lines in. With no luck, we decided to head to our spot and scout out the area to see if there was any good bottom that would hold a lot of fish. We decided to fish in a spot with just a plain flat bottom, but we knew that there were fish there. We slow trolled for hours with only one nice bite, but once we got the rod out of the rod holder it was gone. When we moved, it was the same thing, not many fish at all. We later heard everyone was having a slow day. We decided to move