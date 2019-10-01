Coastal Kids: Oct. 2019

My Fishing Adventures

By Christopher Sprague, Jr. Angler-Team Tuppens, Contributing Writer

Hello Anglers!

Lobster season in South Florida has started. We are so lucky where we live. There is amazing fishing around a mile offshore. We can also go snorkeling at pretty much any beach and find reefs. Recently, my dad and I went to Lantana beach and walked south and swam out to the first reef with a dive flag. We swam north with the current along the shoreline until we were back at Lantana beach. We didn’t catch any lobster, but we saw moray eels, sharks, stone crabs, and many reef fish. The water was only 5-6 feet deep and had tons of rocks. Two weeks earlier, during lobster mini season, we dove with my friend Kaiya and her dad in the same area by boat and did manage to get 3 lobsters.

As I write this article, we are watching Hurricane Dorian pass through the Bahamas and we are hoping it doesn’t hit Florida. The upcoming fishing tournament, Chase N’ Tailz, will be our last tournament of the season and is one of my favorite tournaments. This tournament benefits children who are sick. The tournament was delayed two weeks because of Hurricane Dorian. Our thoughts and prayers are with our friends and everyone in the Bahamas.