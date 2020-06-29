Cobia Madness

caught this 44.8 inches 30 pounds Cobia in Out of Aucilla Florida.

I’m from Brooks County Georgia. My husband Eric and myself fish the Big Bend areas in Florida. We live about a hour away. Married 26 years, have two sons… Eric gave me the best Mother’s Day yet! Over Mothers days weekend we went scouting for Cobia out of Aucilla Fl and towards Ecofina,. we found them. They move through this time of year and we only have like a 2-3 wk span to really be able to catch them.

He never picked up a pole, told me to enjoy. I caught some very nice ones which took anywhere from 45 minutes to 1 hour and 15 minutes before getting in the boat. These measured anywhere from and 42.3 to 44..8 inches. All weighing near 30 pounds. And I caught 2 smaller ones. both 29 inches, released back.

All were caught in 8-10 ft water, around structures using live pin fish under a popping cork. What a weekend! But yes I was tired, sore, and bruised but would do it over repeatedly! Fishing is my passion! And taking pictures with my catches is my passion as well!