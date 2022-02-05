Cold Weather Appetite

By Scott Norton

This season has been mostly mild with warm days and fewer cold snaps. These warming trends can make bass feed very aggressively. The bass of larger mass still have to maintain bulk and this is why you experience quality bites this time of year. Water temps have fluctuated from the mid 40s to the lower 50s, keeping the fish from shutting down. As we approach February, you’ll start to see lake temperatures in the lower 40s and that’s when you see things really slow down.

Bass will hang out in the deep in early morning hours and move to the shallows as the day warms the water. The prime spots where I have had great luck are the shady places close to long tapering points. The water is very clear this time of year so making long casts is a must. Rock and wood are great spots for bass to warm up so, in the morning hours, start on the sunny side of the lake where you get active fish that will respond to the rising temperatures.

The baits you want to have with you will be baits that relate to the deep bottom. Jigs, blade baits, swim baits, A-rigs, crank baits, jerk baits, and chatter baits. As long as you have these you will always have options. Remember to fish slow with the exception of crank baits. Crank baits are a great way to cover water to find these prime areas where bass feed, especially on windy days. Once you find active feeding bass, then you can break out your slow-moving finesse bait to pick off a few more in an area.

If the weather has a cooling trend, you may want to start with your finesse tactics just to get bites. February water temperatures will really start to drop off but the good news is that the days are starting to get longer, so the lakes will get longer sun exposure. When planning a day to fish, look for a few good, warm days so your chances of catches increase.

The winter can be the best time of the year to target just large bass. Small bass do not need to feed so much due to the lack of bulk and this is why trophy sizes are more common. Soon the water will start a steady warming trend and this means that spring is just around the corner. The chances to catch large fish are also high; you just have to go through a lot of small fish to get the big ones.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity if you’re looking to try something new. Some great trips can be epic this time of year, especially if larger bass are feeding often. This is why you still see tournaments in the winter with some big-bag limits scored across the board. Take advantage of these conditions and you may end up with a new record.

Scott Norton is a Western North Carolina native. Born in Asheville, N.C., he is a long-time hunter, angler and weekend warrior.