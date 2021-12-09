Cold Weather Fishing Tips

By Jacob Milholland

December is here! It’s the holiday season, and this time of year gives us the opportunity to spend time with friends and family. It’s also a great time to take a break from the stress of planning and shopping and hit the river. Here are some quick fishing tips to keep in mind before you get on the water.

Tell someone where you’re headed to fish. This applies year-round, but safety should always be your number one priority before you hit the water.

Dress for the conditions: we can’t stress this enough. Layers of Merino wool or synthetics followed with insulation like a synthetic down jacket will keep you warm and comfortable. Merino wool and synthetic down stay warm even when wet, so these materials are what we wear. Not only is it uncomfortable to be out in the conditions without the right gear, it can be downright dangerous!

Check your waders for leaks before you hit the water for the season. Nothing will ruin a day faster than leaking waders. This is also why we keep a set of back up clothes, a towel, and duct tape or a wader patch kit in the car. You can rescue a day on the water with a little preparation.

Downsize when the fishing gets tough. I keep a box full of flies in the 16-22 hook size range like Jujubee Midges, unweighted soft hackle Pheasant Tails, or Split-Case Blue Winged Olives.

Swing the fly! At the end of every drift, I let the current catch my flies and carry them “down and across” till they reach an angle directly downstream, then slowly strip back upstream. Be prepared at all times! I catch a good number of fish at the moment that I raise my rod tip to make another cast. This is an excellent technique year round but can really shine on the Delayed Harvest waters this time of year. Streamers like Wooly Buggers excel on the swing as well.

If you head to one of the many Delayed Harvest streams, try something new! While these fish will likely eat a Pink Squirmy or Y2K, everyone fishes these flies! Try a new color like a purple San Juan, or throw a natural pattern like a Pheasant Tail or Hare’s Ear nymph with a hot head bead or collar. If you’re looking to hone a skill like short-line nymphing or streamer fishing, Delayed Harvest streams provide a great opportunity to build confidence in new techniques.

If you’re heading to the water or doing some holiday shopping, don’t forget to stop by the shop located in downtown Blue Ridge, Georgia. We’re fully stocked on all of the gear and terminal tackle you need, but we also carry a range of great gift ideas. We’re also happy to give advice and fishing reports over the phone at (706) 946-3044.

Jacob Milholland is the Store Manager at Cohutta Fishing Company. You can find their website at www.cohuttafishingco.com