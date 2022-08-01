Colorado Fisherman Breaks Brook Trout Record After 75 Years

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is excited to announce a new state record Brook Trout has been caught, breaking the longest-standing fish record in the state. The Brook Trout was caught on May 23 by Tim Daniel of Granby in Monarch Lake, in Grand County. Colorado Parks and Wildlife Aquatic Biologist Jon Ewert inspected the fish the day it was caught. It weighed 7.84 pounds, measured 23 1/4 inches in length, and had a girth of 15 3/8 inches.