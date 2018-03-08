Columbia PFG Solar Shade Zero

This woven button-up, long-sleeved shirt is fully featured with Columbia’s new Omni-Shade Sun Deflector and Omni-Freeze Zero to help keep you cool and protected for long days on the water.

This key style for Columbia PFG is strategically zoned and offers the sun-deflecting dots exactly where you need it on the shoulders and back, to help protect against harmful UVA and UVB rays. In addition, this shirt has a sun protection collar, roll-up sleeves, rod holder and Light Rail zippered chest pockets.

www.columbia.com