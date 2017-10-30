Come In! Gear Up! Get Out!

Saluda Outfitters is an outdoor adventure specialty retail store focused specifically on furnishing active individuals a varied selection of top-of-the-line apparel, footwear, recreation equipment and supplies.

With a new selection of Umpqua fly-fishing supplies, the outfitter is ready to make your fishing trip to Western North Carolina a great experience. The store now carries a selection of flies and supplies focused on the indigenous diet of the fresh water trout.

Housed in a refurbished log cabin only one mile off Interstate 26 at Exit 59, the store offers a welcoming and homey atmosphere. Locally owned and operated, the retailer houses quality brands for all ages and sizes, with a large selection of hats and T-shirts.

Making Saluda Outfitters a one-stop shop for outdoor enthusiasts to gear up for all their activities—hiking, biking, fly-fishing, camping, kayaking and everything in between– is the dream of the owners. To help make that happen, H2O Dreams has taken up residence in the store offering certified private and group water sports instruction with outings on the nearby Green River. Participants can gear up and gain experienced instruction all in one location.

Saluda Outfitters is also a Giant bicycle dealer and sells Hala inflatable stand-up paddle boards and Bellyak boards for whitewater prone paddling.

An outdoor music venue allows for free live musical entertainment much of the year. Year round, however, customers can relax and enjoy the view and the mountain breezes while sipping a cold craft beer or glass of wine from covered front and back porches furnished with rocking chairs, swings and gliders. The friendly staff and unique atmosphere makes Saluda Outfitters more than a store—it’s a must visit destination.