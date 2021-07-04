Come Paddle, Fish & Explore

You’ll consider yourself amongst the lucky if you get a chance to spend a day on the water with Jared Schuster, owner and operator of Smoky Mountain Kayak Fishing (SMKF). Jared’s expertise stems from years of technical fishing on the Great Lakes which he now applies and teaches as a part of his day and weeklong outings on the pristine lakes of Western NC. Anglers and novices alike will venture out on pedal-driven kayaks where they’ll hone their fishing skillset all while taking in the meandering waterways, hidden waterfalls and secluded coves accessible only by those willing to make the trek. Often his guests are so taken with the views they forget their angling goals just minutes into the day’s adventure. The fishing and sights can only be rivaled by his shoreline lunches inspired by his days as a professional wildgame Chef. Yes, fresh trout tacos are likely on the menu for your excursion.

The blueways offered on Jared’s lineup include, Lake Santeetlah, Cheoah Lake and Lake Calderwood – all located in the heart of the Nantahala National.

Forest on the quiet, southern border of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Cherokee National Forest. Lake Santeetlah, where the majority of his excursions take place, is located in Graham County, NC a few miles north of the town of Robbinsville. The lake boasts 76 miles of shoreline, 80% of which is located within the Nantahala National Forest. Created in 1928 by damming the Cheoah River, Lake Santeetlah is cool, deep, and full of fish.

The cool, stream-fed waters explored and fished by SMKF are home to numerous fish species but are abundant with rainbow, brook and brown trout.

along with white bass, walleye and crappie. All of which are no match for the unique set-ups offered SMKF. For those who may be hesitant about a dive into the world of Kayak fishing, rest assured that these are no common setups. Jared fishes almost exclusively from Hobie kayaks outfitted with raised comfy seats, pedal drives for hands free fishing, electronic depth/fish finders, rod holders, and even down riggers. For the more balanced fisherman or simply those looking for a bit of an extra challenge, a SUP can be reserved and outfitted with all the same fishing accessories – even a seat.

And for those looking for a bit of solitude, Jared offers rental kayaks for your own, self-guided adventure. Whether you’re coming for the fish, looking to tag along for a photography excursion, or even considering one of Jared’s new light-up, night kayak experiences, a day (or night) on the water with Smoky Mountain Kayak Fishing is time well spent.