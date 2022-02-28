Comfort in the Surf

By Jared Wood

Days are getting longer, waters are warming and fish will be on the move soon. Cabin fever has slowly set in for those who have not braved the cold and headed out on the ice this winter. The search for holdover stripers will begin when the weather windows allow. With the weather getting better and spring on the way, gear to keep you comfortable and safe is something to think about for the coming season.

Early spring is time for layering up under your waders and surf top. Having the right gear and layers will make a surf trip comfortable instead of tolerable. Choosing a pair of waders is a matter of functionality and comfort. Boot foot waders allow for wool socks and warm layers when plying the cold back waters in search for your first stripers. One thing that boot foot waders lack is ankle support and they are not as comfortable for going on trips that cover a lot of ground. Stocking foot waders with wader boots provide the ankle support and comfort for making long treks over varying terrain. Boots come in with many different options for the soles. Options include felt, studded, rubber, and bars to name a few. I have a few different boots for different terrain that I fish. Korkers makes an interchangeable sole system allowing for multiple soles for one pair of boots. These boots allow for changing the sole to fit the terrain you’re fishing. The best boots for you are the ones that you find comfortable and fit your needs.

The next important piece of gear to every surfcaster is a surf top. The function of a surf top is to keep the elements out and the warmth in. Things to look for in a good top are gussets around the wrist, neck, and waist that can be synched to keep water out. Some tops come with hoods which are great for when the weather is really foul. Manufacturers such as Stormr, Guy Cotton, Aquaskinz, Simms, and Helly Hanson have products designed for the surf and I am sure that I missed a few others.

A surf belt combined with your waders and top keep water out if you take a dunking in the surf. Your belt is your line of defense against the water and holds all your gear. The gear carried on your belt is not only to aide in fishing but for your safety. The most important piece of gear I carry on my belt is a knife. The reason I carry a knife is to cut myself free from fishing line, nets, or ropes from lobster pots. Other essential gear on my surf belt are pliers with braid cutters, belt bag, and a water bottle holder. Beside my plugs in my bag there is an extra flashlight, granola bar, and extra knife. When fishing in the surf your belt and bag are your lifeline. Having to pack light but efficient will allow you to fish longer and safer out in the water.

The best gear for when the sun is high is UV clothing and sunscreen. Skin cancer is a risk when fishing, hunting, or just recreating outdoors if your skin is not protected. There are many options for UV shirts on the market from button ups, t-shirts, and hooded shirts. I prefer a light weight hooded UV shirt. It allows me to have my arms, head, and neck covered. Other items that will protect your skin when the sun is out are buffs, UV pants, and gloves. Simms makes my favorite gloves for fishing. They protect my hands but still allow me the use of my finger tips for knot tying.

Safety, functionality, and comfort are qualities I look for in my gear. There are multiple options on the market so finding what fits your needs by reading reviews and trying on the products will help. When it comes time to purchase your gear get what works best for you.

Jared Wood is a surfcaster who fishes from Maine to Connecticut. Targeting Striped Bass, Bluefish, Albies, and Bonito in the surf. He can be found on instagram as surfcaster_jared. For any question he can be reached at jaredwood25@gmail.com.