Connecting Woodfin to the French Broad River

The Greenway & Blueway project is an ambitious $18.1 million effort to construct five miles of greenway along the French Broad River and Beaverdam Creek. The project will provide new river access sites and will fund development of the new Silver-Line Park as well as expansion of existing Riverside Park, in Woodfin. An exciting and much anticipated feature of the project will be the creation of the in-stream Wave feature for whitewater paddling and surfing enthusiasts.

The planned greenway trails will connect to the larger greenway system being developed in the City of Asheville and beyond, promising a network of more than 25 miles of safe urban paths centering on the French Broad River. The project is being designed and built by the Town of Woodfin, with Buncombe County Recreation Services supporting the effort with design and construction of the greenway elements of the project.

The new Silver-Line Park will be built on a 4.5-acre site donated to the Town of Woodfin in 2012 by Silver-Line Plastics and the Silver family. The Park will provide a wide variety of opportunities including access to the river for recreational purposes, a children’s playground, and a connection with the Craggy Mountain Rail Line. Planned amenities include a trailer-ready boat ramp for river access, generous parking, picnic areas, stream bank restoration, a children’s playground, and walking trails. The existing commercial building may be converted into public restrooms, an outfitter that will provide bicycle and watercraft rentals, and possibly a small museum dedicated to railroad history in the region. The greenway trail will run through the site as well.