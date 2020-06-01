Conservation Corner – June 2020

On April 29th and 30th, after a year of delays due to Hurricane Dorian and other logistical issues, Phases II and III of the John Michael Baker Memorial Reef System were completed. Over the two days, in less than favorable conditions, twenty five individual concrete components were lowered to the bottom in approximately 70 feet of water. Over the next few years, through a partnership between the John Michael Baker Foundation, the Broward Chapter of CCA Florida and Broward County, several more deployments are in the works. Upon completion, the JMB Memorial Reef System will continue to provide sustainable marine habitat for many years to come. A testament to Johnny’s love of the ocean, it will provide future recreational diving and fishing opportunities for many generations. Phase I is already holding marine life after less than two years. It’s only a matter of time before Phase II and III are doing the same.

Special thanks are in order to CCA Florida, U.S. Concrete, McCulley Marine, Broward County, St. Lucie County, Gulfstream Brewing Company and Robert Carmichael of Brownie’s Marine Group. Without these partners, the John Michael Baker Memorial Reef Project would not be possible. For more information or to donate to the project, visit www.ccaflorida.org/CCA-Florida-Chapters/Broward or email Mike Lambrechts directly at MikeLambrechts0@gmail.com.

Photo Credits: @mfinmedia