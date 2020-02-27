Conservation Success Stories of 2019

Looking back on 2019, Conserving Carolina reflects on many things to celebrate. The organization is deeply grateful to everyone who offered gifts, time and energy to make stories like this possible. Here (in no particular order) are nine conservation highlights from 2019.

1. DuPont State Forest: No More Missing Link!

Conserving Carolina has helped protect DuPont State Recreational Forest since the beginning. This year the 402-acre Continental Divide Tract was added, which connects DuPont to a vast conservation corridor that spans more than 100,000 acres. Another 315 acres was also acquired with the goal of adding it to DuPont.

2. Weed Patch Mountain Trail Wins National Award

If you’ve hiked trails in the Hickory Nut Gorge, you’ve hiked some of the best new trails in the U.S. Last year, Wildcat Rock Trail won a national award from the Coalition for Recreational Trails. This year, that award went to Weed Patch Mountain Trail in Lake Lure.

3. Bearwallow Mountain Field Trips

Through school field trips to Bearwallow Mountain, kids get to play on a wide-open protected mountaintop. They love it up there—and these experiences could spark a lifelong love of nature. Last year, Conserving Carolina supported field trips by FernLeaf Community Charter School, Edneyville Elementary and Lake Lure Classical Academy.

4. Saluda Land Protected

Land in Saluda on the edge of the Green River Game Lands that was once targeted for a shooting range is now a protected natural area. Conserving Carolina purchased the 78-acre property on Macedonia Road this spring. The goal is to add it to the Game Lands.

5. Restoring a Floodplain to Bring Back Muskie

An ambitious floodplain restoration on the French Broad River could help bring back muskie—our largest native fish. This project also helps all kinds of wildlife, including bees, bats, birds, ducks, turtles, salamanders, otters, foxes and more. Plans include walking trails and a river put-in.

6. Conservation + Affordable Housing

900 acres of the land that Conserving Carolina purchased at Little White Oak Mountain are now protected forever and open to the public—expanding the Green River Game Lands and a local park. There’s also going to be a workforce housing development, complete with conservation design.

7. Ecusta Trail Moves Forward

Trail advocates have been pushing for the Ecusta Trail for over a decade—a rail trail connecting Hendersonville and Brevard. The Ecusta Trail took a huge step forward when Conserving Carolina secured a $6.4 million grant to purchase land along the 18-mile corridor.

8. Transylvania French Broad River Stewards

A grassroots group that advocates for health, beauty, and economic vitality of the French Broad River in Transylvania County is now a Conserving Carolina program. We’re proud to support these volunteers as they care for the beautiful headwaters of the French Broad!

9. Hiking Challenge 5 Kicks Off

Conserving Carolina’s popular Hiking Challenge is back! The goal of the WPA White Squirrel Hiking Challenge 5 is to go on eight hikes, all on lands that Conserving Carolina helped protect. It’s a great way to get to know the places you’re conserving.

Check out Conserving Carolina online at conservingcarolina.org.