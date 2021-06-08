Contagious Wins $43K At Skippers Dockside!

Photos by Mary D. Griffin Photography

Skippers Dockside Restaurant, in Key Largo, hosted the 5th Annual Skippers Dolphin Tournament with one hundred and eighteen teams made up of 460 anglers competing for over $120,000 in cash plus amazing trophies from King Sailfish Mounts. Anglers were allowed to weigh two fish on Saturday and two on Sunday but it would be the combined weight of three fish that would determine the winners.

Captain Brian Cone, aboard his charter boat Contagious out of Robbie’s Marina in Islamorada, would take anglers Don and Rob DeLeon from Goulds, FL along with Travis Bennett of Tavernier, FL to the winners circle weighing-in 97 pounds of dolphin. The combined weight of their largest 3 fish, a 36.2 pounder plus a 34.2 and 26.6 would win $34,440.00! Contagious also weighed in the 2nd largest fish on time, on day one, a 36.2 pounder and the 3rd largest fish on day two a 26.6 pounder that also won the senior division, to win an additional $8,960.00.

Second Place team was The Peacekeeper from Medley, FL caught a combined weight of 89.9 pounds to win $21,330.00. The team weighed in fish at 34.6, 30.9 and 24.4 pounds.

Third Place team was Jackpot with anglers from Key Largo, FL and Export, PA. Freddy Dillon’s largest fish of day two a 34.8 pounder was added to their 17.7 and 14.0 pounders for a total of 66.5 pounds winning the team $24,410.00.

Fourth Place team was Drop Back with team anglers from Homestead, FL and Phoenix, AZ, with fish totaling 66.5 pounds winning $5,610.00

Fifth Place team was won aboard the Halftime. Angler Marilyn Deno fishing with her family from Miami, FL took home the top female angler award with a 25.5 pounder worth $2,000.00 plus another $1,000.00 with a three fish combined weight of 61.0 pounds.

Sixth Place team was last year’s winners Executive Decision from Ocala, FL. The team had the second largest fish on day two a 26.7 pounder along with a 22.8 and 11.0 pound fish winning $7,690.00.

Pickleball Maniacs from Johnstown, PA, landed the largest fish on day one, on time a 36.2 pounder worth $12,190.00. Judy Ptashinski of Bradley Beach, NJ caught a 20.9 pounder winning second place in the Ladies division taking home $1,000.00. Junior anglers competed for top three places with Key Largo resident Brock Stoky taking first place with a 20.1 pound fish. Second would go to Zach Zinkand of Miami with a 13.0 and third to Tavernier, FL angler Konnor Ross with a 12.8.

Largest other species fish winners each took home King Sailfish Trophies and $750.00 each including Team Contender’s angler Cynthia Saber from Key Largo, FL with a 16.4 pound Kingfish and Team Country’s angler Chris Domes of Davie, FL who landed a 21.7 pound Tuna.

Skippers Dockside Restaurant showcased their fabulous food for the kick-off party sponsored by Gus’ Toy Box and Contender Boats, which included hand passed appetizers, plus never ending crab legs and shrimp cocktail. Islamorada Beer Company kept the beer flowing from kick off until the awards party which was done up right with perfectly cooked prime rib, whole smoked grouper, racks & racks of bbq ribs and host of other delectable delights, not to mention the amazing deserts!!!

For information visit: SkippersTournaments.com