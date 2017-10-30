CORRECTION** Last Chance on Apalachia

Aaron Kephardt mention in his September article entitled “Last Chance on Apalachia”, that Lake Apalachia would close within the next few month for maintenance on the Dam and would remain close for up to a year. Since then we’ve had numerous request for clarification. We contacted Jimmie Ray Hopson, Public Relations Manager for the TVA who provided us with the following official statement:

Joe,

We’ve heard of a number of rumors in recent weeks concerning alleged “major work” at either Appalachia or Hiawassee that would significantly impact the reservoirs. TVA currently is conducting routine maintenance at both dams, but this work will not impact normal reservoir levels or operation. You can track the real-time information in the Lake Level section of TVA’s website or by downloading the TVA Lake Info mobile app for your smartphone.

So according to the TVA, Appalachia is not closing down and people should quickly book any weekends available in Aaron Kephart’s schedule. He will put you on plentiful large fish in a beautiful place. Go Get Em!!