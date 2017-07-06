Costa Remora

Costa Del Mar was born on the water and is committed to protecting it. This summer, Costa will celebrate its tradition of conservation by launching its OCEARCH Limited Edition collection.

Costa is a primary supporter of OCEARCH, a research organization that generates critical scientific data on keystone marine species like great white and tiger sharks. Its vessel, the M/V OCEARCH, is an at-sea laboratory that puts science on the side of sharks to help protect our oceans worldwide.

One of the models in this OCEARCH Limited Edition collection is the Remora, a brand new frame that features all of Costa’s signature performance technologies. This particular pair features a brand new lens as well!

The Gray Silver Mirror lens is great for all-day wear. It is a polycarbonate lens with a silver mirror on a gray base. The frame color is called Tiger Shark and reflects the patterns of its namesake. Think of it as the popular tortoise shell in a more shark and ocean-inspired colorway! MSRP: $169. These glasses also come with a limited edition cleaning cloth and C-MASK.

For more on OCEARCH, go to www.ocearch.org or www.costadelmar.com.