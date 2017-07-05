On the Cover – July 2017 Edition

Editor’s Note: Each month, Coastal Angler Magazine and The Angler Magazine staff search our vast coverage area for photos that will grace our covers. With well over a million readers in diverse coastal and inland markets, our magazines strive for broad national appeal as well as local-level intelligence to put anglers on fish. The cover is different depending on which edition you, the reader, are holding. The following is a little information about this month’s covers.

This month is a first for Coastal Angler and The Angler magazines. The same angler is featured on the covers of our coastal and inland markets. The reason? Well, Darcie Arahill, of Boynton Beach, Florida. had some fantastic photos to share with some of the fish that she’s caught while filming for her YouTube channel Darcizzle Offshore.

We’ll go ahead and state the obvious here. Darcie looks pretty good in her signature tiny bikinis. But she’s also the real deal. This South Floridian has been on the water since the age of 3 when she started fishing and lobstering with her dad out of an 18-foot Gheenoe. She’s logged countless hours on the deck of a boat, and given half a chance she’d probably outfish you.

But the only points that Darcie is trying to prove through her successful YouTube and social media campaigns are that fishing and the outdoors can be for everyone.

“I want women, children, families… everyone to know that there’s nothing wrong with getting your hands dirty,” she said. “Anyone can get out there and enjoy the outdoors.”

Go check out her YouTube show. A few of you old salts might even learn a thing or two.

Marathon Bottom Fishing

Darcie caught the colored-up jack crevalle on the front of this month’s Coastal Angler editions while bottom fishing out of Marathon in the Florida Keys with Sweet E’Nuf Charters. The group loaded the coolers with mutton snapper, grouper, blackfin tuna, amberjack, and yellowtail.

Although jack crevalle isn’t known as the best-eating fish, they are certainly fun to catch.

“They’re one of the hardest fighting fish in the ocean,” Darcie said. “They really give you a workout.”

Check out the feature story on Darcizzle’s trip with Capt. Dave Schugar inside this month’s magazine.

Florida’s Freshwater Canals

The freshwater canal systems in southern Florida are home to a bevy of exotic species from all over the world. The loss of the native ecosystems is sad in a way, but what remains are freshwater fisheries that are unlike any others. South Florida is the only place in the world where an angler might expect to catch a Mayan cichlid, a clown knife fish, a butterfly peacock bass and a good old Florida largemouth all in the same afternoon.

On this month’s The Angler cover, Darcie shows off a pair of mismatched bass from Lake Ida in Delray Beach. See the story on Florida’s freshwater oddballs in this month’s magazine.