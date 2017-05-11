On the Cover – May 2017 Edition

Editor’s Note: Each month, Coastal Angler Magazine and The Angler Magazine staff search our vast coverage area for photos that will grace our covers. With well over a million readers in diverse coastal and inland markets, our magazines strive for broad national appeal as well as local-level intelligence to put anglers on fish. The cover is different depending on which edition you, the reader, are holding. The following is a little information about this month’s covers for the May 2017 edition.

Costa Rica Sailfish

The great shot of a Pacific sailfish that graces the covers of this month’s Coastal Angler editions comes from Costa Rica Pro Staff member Francisco Mejias. Francisco is one of the great captains who provide monthly forecasts for our local Costa Rica edition, and he captures some stunning photography as well.

Knowing one’s way around a camera is important for getting cover-worthy shots. And it definitely doesn’t hurt to have a target-rich environment like Costa Rica’s beautiful Pacific coast to snap photos of trophy fish.

Inside this month’s magazine, Francisco and several other Costa Rica Pro Staff members came together to share the Pacific sailfish experience with our readers. From smaller boats, they pull spreads for sails that can top 200 pounds. The techniques and tools for catching and releasing them safely are laid out in the article, and they are techniques honed by the knowledge that can be gathered during 50-sailfish days. No kidding. The fishing down there can be that good.

See the article here at https://coastalanglermag.com/central-costa-rica-pacific-sailfish/

Hudson River Striped Bass

All over the country, wherever species of striped bass live, the arrival of spring invites migrations of these bruisers up the rivers to spawn. This is the time of year when very large fish can be caught in the relatively shallow water. In the Southeast, runs of landlocked stripes can be roughly timed by the blooming of the dogwoods. In the Northeast, anglers await the arrival of the Alewives.

Dave Maneri, of Tivoli, New York, caught the big striper on the covers of this month’s The Angler editions. His buddy Paul Hughes Jr. snapped the photo while they were fishing the striped bass run on the Hudson River, which feeds the Atlantic Ocean at New York City. It was an epic day for the two anglers. They caught multiple fish, including the cover fish and another one about the same size, which Paul is holding in the photo that appears with the article.

In that article, Dave tells us all about the Hudson River striped bass run and how he goes about catching big stripers from the shore as well as from a boat. The uninformed might assume there’s no fishing to be done in such close proximity to one of the biggest and busiest cities in the world. But striped bass and baitfish still run up the Hudson each year to spawn, just like they have since time immemorial.

See the article here at https://coastalanglermag.com/spring-striped-bass-hudson-river/