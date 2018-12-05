Cover the Entire Water Column

By Capt. Cefus McRae, Nuts & Bolts of Fishing Series

By this time of year, the majority of our Southeastern lakes and impoundments have ‘turned-over’; meaning both the surface water and deep water have mixed together providing oxygen throughout the water column. As a result, fish can now move freely at all depths and become more scattered compared to their summertime haunts.

As anglers, we have to adjust our tactics to this phenomena, or we’ll simply go ‘fishing’ instead of ‘catching’. Let me share some of the tactics you can use to help narrow down the search for fish and potentially increase the number of fish that stretch your string.