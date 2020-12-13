CRAB STUFFED PORTABELLAS

6 large portabella mushrooms (2 in wide)

8 oz. lump crab (1 cup packed)

5 green onions, thinly sliced

¼ teaspoon dried thyme

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

salt and pepper

paprika and grated Parmesan cheese

DIRECTIONS

1.Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2.In a medium bowl, combine crabmeat, green onions, and herbs. Mix in mayonnaise, parsley and ¼ cup Parmesan. Add salt and pepper to taste.

3. Wipe mushrooms clean with damp paper towel. Remove stems. Spoon out the gills, making deep cuts. Sprinkle inside of cups with a little salt. Fills the cups with rounded teaspoons of filling, and place in an ungreased, shallow baking dish. Generously sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and lightly sprinkle with paprika.

4. Bake 20 minutes. Remove from oven and enjoy immediately.

I chose to use large mushrooms and served as a side. Two each was perfect. If you want to serve as an appetizer, choose tiny mushrooms and reduce baking time to 10 to 15 min. I warmed the claws in garlic butter.