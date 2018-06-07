CraigCat E2 Elite

Since 1990, the patented CraigCat horizontal catamaran has radically redefined the image of recreational boating. Completey unique in form and function, this state-of-the-art craft offers all the responsiveness, stability and sporty handling associated with a larger boat at a fraction of the price. It is the world’s finest compact watercraft.

Quick, roomy and exceptionally well-built, the CraigCat delivers a rare blend of performance and genuine comfort that appeals to both the novice and seasoned boater alike. You’re going to love what the CraigCat does!

With many options, it’s possible to trick out your CraigCat just how you want it. Here’s a quick look at some of the standard equipment offered on the E2 Elite, the king of the CraigCat fleet. It comes with: JBL Audio stereo with two HD speakers that pump your tunes out loud and clear; full-width storage compartment for your gear; convertible Bimini top, two polished stainless steel beverage holders; LED interior deck lighting and anchor light; super bright ion halogen docking lights; navigational lights; Four-rod fishing rod holder; electric key start with full remote control; twin side-by-side bucket seats; and more.

It’s easy to see how this cool little boat offers all the comforts of a larger, more expensive vessel. Everything on the CraigCat is top quality and built for the marine environment, with stainless steel hardware and brackets of marine-grade aluminum. On freshwater or salt, it’s a machine build for fishing and fun.

Specs:

LOA: 11’4”

Beam: 5’5”

Draft: 5”

Hull Weight: 350 lbs.

Fuel Capacity: 6 Gal.

Max HP: 30

