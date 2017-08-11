Cressi Blue Hunter

Cressi’s 2.5mm Blue Hunter is a full suit designed specifically for spearfishing. Available in camo patterns designed to be less visible to fish in the reef or blue water environments, the Blue Hunter features excellent anatomical cuts to provide freedom of movement and comfort.

With double-lined neoprene, this suit protects the body and resists wear, yet it is flexible enough to provide superb freedom of movement while swimming.

Other features include rear zip entry, neoprene lined neck seal, YKK zipper, and Aquastop under-zip lining, and pre-shaped legs that improve flexibility for easy kicking.

www.cressi.com