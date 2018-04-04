Crossing For a Cure, June 16, 2018

The Crossing For a Cure is a long-distance charity paddle challenge and race which takes paddlers 75 miles across the Gulf Stream, starting from Bimini in the Bahamas and ending back at the Florida mainland. Travis Suit’s daughter Piper was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was four years old. Inspired by the incredible health benefits of the ocean for those living with CF, Travis founded The Crossing For a Cure event in 2013 to raise funds for the Piper’s Angels Foundation. The 2018 crossing event is in need of boats and captains. If you are interested in being a part of this amazing and life changing event, please go to http://www.crossingforacure.com.