Take a deep breath, and then think about how different your life would be if you couldn’t. Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe. Travis Suit’s daughter Piper was diagnosed with “CF” when she was four. When Travis learned that saltwater could help alleviate the symptoms of CF, he immersed Piper in saltwater activities, and became inspired to create an ocean-based event that could raise awareness and funds to help CF patients everywhere.

Thus was born the Crossing For Cystic Fibrosis (formerly known as the Crossing For A Cure), an 80-mile self-propelled journey from the Bahamas to Florida. Travis made his first Crossing in 2013 with three stalwart friends on standup paddleboards who came to be known as “Piper’s Angels.” Since then, their ranks have grown to include hundreds of inspired paddlers, dedicated volunteers and generous sponsors. The Crossing For CF is the top paddle fundraising event in the world, and has grown into one of the largest boating events in the Bahamas.

Travis sees this amazing endeavor as a valuable life lesson for everyone involved. “When you fear your struggles, they consume you, but when you confront your challenges, you overcome them. The Crossing For Cystic Fibrosis provides a great opportunity to show that—no matter what obstacles we face in life—we can always choose to persevere.”

Registration is open for the 2020 Crossing, which will take place on June 20, and anyone can become part of the Crossing. You can paddle, captain a support vessel, volunteer at the landing or sponsor a paddler, a team, or the Foundation in any amount. Check it out, learn how the foundation has grown into one of the most impactful grassroots organizations for cystic fibrosis in the country. A whole lotta LOVE awaits you.

www.crossingforcysticfibrosis.com

www.pipersangels.org