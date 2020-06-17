Crystal River

Hello form Crystal River and I hope everyone is doing well, and staying safe.

Anyone who knows me, knows that this is my favorite time of the year. I like to run early or fish late; it’s cooler and less traffic on the water ways.

Redfish. The summer months can be some of the most productive times to catch some good ones. I’ll spend the time to try to locate schools of big fish. For me, it’s rewarding when I do, and my clients get to experience fighting a big fish. I like to fish the incoming tide in the warmer months. It brings cooler water in from the gulf, and it fires up the fish. While targeting reds with bait, I’ll use pinfish on a VMC 3/0 circle hook. Circle hooks are a great choice; it helps to keep from killing fish. Like always, I look for schools of mullet and good hard bottom. Always work the area you are fishing, and be patient; it pays off.

Snook are pretty much everywhere, and we have some good ones here. I like artificial with snook. When presenting the bait, move it fast to provoke a strike, also, it a good idea to always use a heavier leader, no less than 40 lbs. Look for good moving water and deeper cuts.

While targeting trout this time year, I generally go deep, 6 to 12 feet of water, looking for good broken bottom. Use a 1/8 oz. jig with a mirrorlure little jon; my favorite colors are glow and bourbon.

Hope everyone’s gets a chance to get out on the water and catch some fish.

Capt. James Kerr

352-362-6893

Citrusfishingcharters.com