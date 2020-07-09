Crystal River Fishing Report

Hello from Crystal River; IÂ hope everyone is enjoying the warm weather and sunshine.

With theâ€¯warm weather here and in full force,Â fishing is still great and is one of the best times of the year. During theâ€¯summer,Â I fish early or fish late.

Thereâ€™s nothing like leaving the dock before dawn,Â getting your bait,Â and being at your first spot before sunrise.Â Â Itâ€™s amazing how alive everything is early.

Like always,Â fish the tides. This time of the year,Â Iâ€™m targeting big reds and snook. For the redfish,Â Iâ€¯follow the tide East as itâ€™s coming in. Like always,Â Iâ€™mâ€¯lookingâ€¯for mullet andâ€¯signs of life. If Iâ€™m usingÂ bait,Â I prefer pinfish,Â free-linedÂ on a VMC 3/0Â SuresetÂ circle hook with 40Â lb.Â leader. Another good tip for pinfish isÂ toÂ trim the tail,Â or even make cuts in them to slow them down. Redfish will find them.

For the snook,Â itâ€™s pretty much the same as looking for reds;Â they often hangout together. For the bait,Â I useÂ aÂ big pinfish and makeÂ sure itÂ isÂ a lively one. Snook like a fast bait. I usually target snook on the last part of theÂ incomingâ€¯tide. Itâ€™s always aâ€¯good idea to remember where you see them,â€¯chances are,Â theyÂ will be right where you see them the next time,Â or close.

Hope everyone is safe and enjoy some time on the water. Come on down to Crystal River and give me call to get on the water.

Capt.Â James Kerr

352-362-6893