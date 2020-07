Crystal River Fishing Report

Hello from Crystal River; I hope everyone is enjoying the warm weather and sunshine.

With the warm weather here and in full force, fishing is still great and is one of the best times of the year. During the summer, I fish early or fish late.

There’s nothing like leaving the dock before dawn, getting your bait, and being at your first spot before sunrise. It’s amazing how alive everything is early.

Like always, fish the tides. This time of the year, I’m targeting big reds and snook. For the redfish, I follow the tide East as it’s coming in. Like always, I’m looking for mullet and signs of life. If I’m using bait, I prefer pinfish, free-lined on a VMC 3/0 Sureset circle hook with 40 lb. leader. Another good tip for pinfish is to trim the tail, or even make cuts in them to slow them down. Redfish will find them.

For the snook, it’s pretty much the same as looking for reds; they often hangout together. For the bait, I use a big pinfish and make sure it is a lively one. Snook like a fast bait. I usually target snook on the last part of the incoming tide. It’s always a good idea to remember where you see them, chances are, they will be right where you see them the next time, or close.

Hope everyone is safe and enjoy some time on the water. Come on down to Crystal River and give me call to get on the water.

Capt. James Kerr

352-362-6893