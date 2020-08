Crystal River – August Fishing Report Hello from Crystal River, and I surely hope everyone is enjoying the summer.

The bite has been great here, as I continue to target redfish and snook. August is one of the warmest months, but you can still catch some good fish.

I like to get an early start this time of year, as long as the tide will allow. The bite is can be really good first thing in the morning. On the incoming tide, I will target the west side of islands that have mullet and activity, following the tide east, then follow it out.

For redfish, I will use different baits such as shrimp, pinfish and cut bait. Sometimes the best choice is cut bait, especially if the water is warm, a piece of cut mullet and pinfish is a good choice. Fresh is always best. I will put the bait on a VMC 3/0 Sureset circle hook free-lined, and trust me, the reds will find it. Another good choice is fresh cut pinfish rigged the same way. You can also put the cut bait on jigs which work great also.

For snook, I use pinfish, targeting areas that have good tidal flow, and areas where they can ambush their prey. Big live pinfish are my go-to.

Hope everyone is staying safe and enjoying the water. If you’re in town, give me call to get on some fish.

Capt. James Kerr

