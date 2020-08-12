Crystal River – August Fishing Report Hello from Crystal River,Â and I surelyÂ hope everyone is enjoying the summer.â€¯Â

Â

The bite has been great here,Â asâ€¯I continue to targetÂ redfish andÂ snook. August is one of the warmest months,Â but you can still catch some goodâ€¯fish.â€¯Â

â€¯Â

I like to getÂ anÂ early start this time of year,Â as longâ€¯as the tide will allow. The bite is can be reallyâ€¯good first thing in the morning. On the incoming tide,Â I will target the west side of islands that have mullet and activity,Â following the tide east,Â then follow it out.â€¯â€¯Â

Â

For redfish,Â I will use different baits such as shrimp, pinfish and cut bait. â€¯Sometimes the best choice is cut bait,Â especially if the water is warm,â€¯a piece of cut mullet and pinfish is a good choice.â€¯Fresh is always best. I will put the bait on a VMC 3/0â€¯SuresetÂ circleâ€¯hookâ€¯free-lined,Â and trust me,Â the reds will find it. Another good choiceâ€¯is fresh cut pinfish rigged the same way. You canâ€¯also put the cut bait on jigs which work great also.â€¯Â

Â

ForÂ snook,Â I use pinfish,Â targeting areas that have good tidal flow,Â and areasâ€¯whereÂ they can ambush their prey. Big live pinfish are my go-to.â€¯Â

Â

Hope everyone is staying safe and enjoying the water. IfÂ youâ€™reÂ in town,Â give me call to get on some fish.â€¯Â

Â

Capt.Â James KerrÂ

Citrusfishingcharters.comÂ

352-362-6893Â