Crystal River – October Fishing Report

Hello here from Crystal River; hopefully everyone is out fishing and enjoying the water.

The bite here has been great, as we get closer to cooler weather. This is my favorite time of year to fish, especially when the water temps start to drop and cool down.

The trout bite is starting to pick up on the inside waters. Lately I’ve been using popping corks with 1/16 oz. jig, tipped with a Little Jon. Color choice depends on the water clarity for me. I look for areas that have bait and good spotty hard bottom.

Redfish are pretty much everywhere. I’ll start most days just looking for mullet. Usually I don’t even have a specific spot that I’m going to fish. I just look for mullet. The very beginning of the incoming, or the outgoing tides are always the best. Live baits are always a good choice, along with some cut bait. Artificial is also a good choice, and Mirrordines and DOA Jerkbaits are great.

Snook are doing good; look for good moving water and areas that you know hold snook. A little tip: make long casts and use a good live bait. Also, if you see them it’s usually too late. Spend the time to scout for them and learn where they frequent.

I have open days available. Give me a call to get out on the water, and come stay a night or two at the Plantation here in Crystal River.

Until next month

Capt. James Kerr

352-362-6893

Citrusfishingcharters.com

Sodiumusa.com