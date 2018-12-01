Dads Old Tackle Box

By: Dick Braun

Christmas is just around the corner and this is Southwest Florida – fishing country year- round! Start talking about how you would love that new rod/reel outfit or the Vintage lure for your collection that would fill the #1 spot that is still open to complete the series of lures that you are after. The reel that your grandfather had that you learned how to cast as a youngster. Those collectibles are out there that are just waiting to be found, Estate Sales, Garage Sales, Pawn shops, many different places. You just need to keep your eyes open and be ready to jump on an opportunity to add to that collection. Back to Christmas, don’t forget to ask for a Gift Certificate of your favorite store or web site as you can hold onto it until you find that perfect piece for your collection. The Web site below is for an auction that took place in late October and is the #1 auction house for vintage fishing gear. Spend some time looking at the pictures and the final price that the items sold for. Be sure your sitting down so you don’t fall down. Remember it’s still out there just waiting to be discovered. The best gift that I can pass on to you is this link: https://live.langsauction.com/auctions/1-1CDNPN/october-27-lots-1-970-october-28-lots-971-1995?page=16&limit=96 You will want to log-on and see what sold and for how much. There was 1 lure that sold at auction for $25,000.00 dollars plus many more lures and reels that are in someone’s tackle box or garage sale that you pass by. Some of the item sold for less than $50. Take some time log-on to the link and enjoy. See you all next year!

