Dealer Spotlight – Team Marine Services

Team Marine Services, Central Florida’s premier marine service provider, has moved to a new location near the intersection of Maitland Blvd (SR 414) and N. OBT just west of Maitland in northwest Orlando. The new facility is much larger and better equipped to serve their growing customer base. Owners Javier Sandoval and Leno Dial have been in the marine service industry their entire adult lives and are dedicated to providing the best service at an honest and fair cost.

With well over 40 years of service experience, Team Marine Services can take care of any boating repair or service required. As a Honda Marine Full Line dealer, they offer all services and repairs to all Honda Marine products, warranty repair, and they carry all the parts to keep your Honda engine running like new. The service crew is the most knowledgeable and experienced crew for Honda outboards in central Florida.

Team Marine Services has been servicing and repairing most outboard brands including Honda, Yamaha, Mercury, Johnson, and Evinrude in central Florida for over 20 years. They also service and repair sterndrives and inboards like Mercruiser, Volvo Penta, Indamar, PCM, and others.

With today’s technology, troubleshooting engine problems without the right tools can be almost impossible. Team Marine Services has the right computer software and tools to troubleshoot and diagnose a majority of outboards and sterndrives. With their new Dyno, they can pinpoint almost any running problem without taking the boat to the water, avoiding extra charges to the customer.

Honesty and fairness are the two keys to their business, and word of mouth has been their best resource for years.