Bass Fishing World Mourns The Death Of Forrest Wood

Forrest L. Wood, the namesake of FLW and a longtime member of the FLW family, passed away Jan. 25 at age 87.

He spent his final days surrounded by family, including his wife of 68 years, Nina.

Forrest and Nina are best known as the founders of Ranger Boats, but their role in the formation of the tournament fishing industry extends well beyond building bass boats. They supported every tournament organization in the fledgling years and backed professional anglers across the continent. Their hard work and dedication were intrinsic to the success of the sport.

When FLW was launched in 1996, Irwin Jacobs asked Forrest if he’d be willing to lend his initials to the organization, as Forrest represented the ideals that Jacobs had in mind for FLW: honor, class, integrity. Gracefully, Forrest accepted.

“Forrest Wood’s legacy and impact across every facet of our sport is indisputable,” says Kathy Fennel, FLW executive vice president and general manager. “FLW is fortunate and honored to call him a friend and the namesake of our company. We join the rest of the fishing world in mourning the passing of this legendary man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Nina and the entire Wood family during this time.”