Saturday, December 1 – 10th Annual Shad and Crappie derby

Saturday December 1 – Orlando Coastal Angler Magazines’ 10th Annual Shad and Crappie Derby continues! Check our website or check-out the December issue of Orlando Angler Magazine to find a sign-up location near you – over 25 locations in Orange, Seminole, Lake and Osceola Counties. FREE to enter and fish. Adult division and Youth division. Monthly prizes for largest fish of the month and Grand prizes for each division. Tournament continues until last day in February, fish as much as you want and enter as many fish as you want, spread the work and tell 5 of your angling friends.