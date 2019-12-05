Sunday December 1 – 11th Annual Shad and Crappie Derby continues! Check our website or the current issue of Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine to find a sign-up location near you. With over 25 locations in Orange, Seminole, Lake, and Osceola Counties there is one close to your home or where you buy your minnows or get bait. FREE to enter and fish, Adult division and Youth division. Monthly prizes for largest fish each month and Grand prizes for the over-all winners of each division. Over $5000 in prizes to give away to our lucky winning anglers. Tournament continues until the last day in February, fish as much as you want and enter as many fish as you want, spread the word and tell 5 of your angling friends!