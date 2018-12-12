Saturday December 8 – 9am till 3pm, Annual Parking Lot Sale and Swap meet, hosted at Kel’s Rod and Reel at 430 Hwy 436, #105, Casselberry. Bring your gear, tents tables or cash! Buy, sell, swap or trade – This annual sale will have old and new fishing gear, tackle, rods, equipment and other treasures for anglers. Those interested in needing a space for a table or tent need to contact Terri at kel’s prior to event so they can save you space at (407) 834-3008. This is a FREE event and no cost to set up or attend. Join the staff at Kel’s and meet some other anglers from our area and maybe you will find the perfect present for an angler, Xmas is just around the corner!