Saturday December 8 – “Crappie Rally” One Day Crappie Tournament, Hosted at Boat Tree Marina in Sanford, 4370 Carraway Place at the Port of Sanford. Tournament starts at safelight for boaters and at 8am on the docks at Boat Tree for youth anglers. $100 for largest crappie of the day, trophies for several age divisions of youth anglers. All fish must be alive when brought to scales. Boating Anglers must be checked in by Noon. All adult anglers must pre-register by calling Boat Tree at 407-322-1610 and received an angler number and must also be registered for the 10th Annual Shad and Crappie derby and present their photo Token at weigh-in. All entries will also qualify for this season’s Derby prizes. This is a FREE event to enter, all attendees will get lunch provided by Boat Tree Marina and Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine. Join us for a fun filled family day.