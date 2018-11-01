December Fishing Forecast

As long as we can get a calm day here and there, the red fish will be our primary target. Sure, there should be plenty of trout, black drum, sheepshead and founder around. This is just the absolute time of the year to work on those red fish in the shallow ponds and shore lines of the Louisiana Marsh. Too water, spoons, spinner baits, popping corks(Boat Monkeys), flies will all work. If you find fish, they will eat just about anything.

My favorite scenario, is a clear sky, with little to no wind. I actually a low tide, with the water rising. This way, if you do happen to get a little stuck, the water should rise and help you out.

You’re not gonna get picture perfect all month, so plan to fish in close. The Jourdan River, Wolf River, Bay St Louis, and Heron Bay areas should all be fishy. There should be a bunch of smaller skiffs and kayaks trolling in these areas, so be on the look out. Make sure not to roll these folks with your boat wake.

As always, have fun and be safe.