Dear CR Anglers,

We make our way into December with the christmas holiday just around the corner. Patiently awaiting our presents(magazine shipment), that not by surprise is still in Costa Rican Customs. Nevertheless our E-magazine is now live for your viewing pleasure, and the physical copies should be in Costa Rica no later than mid-December. Enjoy, and Happy Holidays from everyone at CAMCR! 🎣🎅🏼🎄⛄️

-Coastal Angler Magazine: CR Publishing Team