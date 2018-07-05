Deep Sea Roundup Is July 12-15

The oldest fishing tournament on the Gulf Coast, The Deep Sea Roundup will return July 12-15 to the Texas Gulf Coast to celebrate its 83rd year. Hurricane Harvey roared into the Coastal Bend last year and left its mark on Port Aransas, but the PABA will hold the 2018 Deep Sea Roundup with the help of volunteer and the community fishing spirit.

The Deep Sea Roundup began in 1932 as the Tarpon Roundup and has grown from a handful of Port Aransas fishing and hunting guides pitting their skills against one another to the largest family fishing tournament on the Texas Gulf Coast. The Roundup attracts anglers of all ages and skill levels, drawing over 800 contestants annually.

The Deep Sea roundup is a volunteer effort that includes the chairmen, judges, dockmasters, master of ceremonies, weighmasters, photographers and more. This year’s tournament will include a silent auction for the Port Aransas Volunteer Fire Department, benefiting those firefighters who lost equipment during Harvey. As part of the Rebuild Texas Project, Tito’s Handmade Vodka has entered the tournament and will support the cause through both monetary and silent auction donations.

Deep Sea Roundup includes Offshore, Bay Surf, Fly Fishing and Junior Division plus a free Piggy Perch contest for the little guys and gals. The historic fishing tournament is a weekend filled with great food, fun and some of the best fishing in Texas!

For more information, go to <a href=”www.deepsearoundup.com”>www.deepsearoundup.com</a>.