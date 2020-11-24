Deep Water Fishing for Swordfish and Golden Tilefish

In this episode of BlacktipH, I go fishing in deep water for swordfish and golden tilefish with my buddy Drew Kettelhut and Lee Green from Stalker Outfitters. Our day started with us fishing in 1500ft of water for swordfish. On our first drop of the day, we got a bite! The fish wasn’t fighting hard, which made us skeptical whether it was a swordfish. Once we got to the lead, the fish started swimming to the surface. It was a swordfish! Drew harpooned the swordfish, and I gaffed it. It was a keeper sword! We brought the sword on the boat and cored it. After trying several more swordfish drifts, we decided to move to a shallower spot where Golden Tilefish live. The first fish that I caught in the tilefish spot was a White Hake Fish, my first ever hake specimen. This was one of the strangest fish that I’ve ever seen. It looked like a deep water catfish. During our next drift, a group of mahi surrounded the boat. We all hooked the mahi and landed all three fish. Drew caught the largest dolphin. Lucas hooked a monster golden tilefish on our next drift. This was the largest tilefish I’ve ever seen!