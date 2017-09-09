Delayed Harvest Tips

By Shannon Messer

With October just around the corner, Delayed Harvest season is fast approaching which has many anglers looking forward to fall trout season. The state is scheduled to stock the Tuckasegee River in Jackson County October 4th and 5th and then again on November 8th and 15th.

Many anglers have booked trips well in advance, so if you are looking at booking a trip, I would advise you to do it as soon as you can, to reserve a guide. Keep in mind, that you can get great advice from your local fly shop if you are flying solo. I do want to remind you of a few things that might make your trip more enjoyable.

Delayed Harvest does not mean fly fishing only. In fact, it is single, hook artificial lure. The state defines that as “a lure that does not attract fish by the sense of taste or smell”. You will see some anglers using spinning gear with single hook spinners and you will occasionally see someone using a crank bait with a single hook.

Delayed Harvest is catch and release from October 1st until the first Friday in June. Plan your trip during these months if you are planning on fishing Delayed Harvest streams. If you see someone violating these rules, please report them to NC Wildlife by calling 1-800-662-7137.

Respect people’s property when accessing the river. Let’s do our best to keep good relationships between land owners and anglers. Without river access, fishing would be a bit tougher due to lack of access points. Remove all trash even, if it is not yours. I like to keep a bag with me so I can remove litter after a day on the water. Together, we can make a big difference.

Respect other anglers and the areas that they are working. Most Delayed Harvest waters will be very busy, at first, so we all need to respect each other and the area they are fishing. Ask before barging in on someone. Also, guides need to be respectful of anglers. None of us own any one stretch of river, so be flexible, or get on the water early. Understand that some fisheries can be floated so expect some boat traffic.

Be prepared for the changing fall weather. Have a spare change of clothes, rain jacket, hat, and good polarized sunglasses. I also like to have some hand and toe warmers available for when the colder weather arrives. Snacks and drinks are good if you are spending most of the day on the water.

Understand what license you will need since you have many choices based on the water you are fishing. I recommend contacting the local fly shop to see what license you will need. Most fly shops, like us, can process your NC Fishing License. You will need your fishing license with you while fishing!

Please don’t squeeze the trout! “Grip and grin” photos take their toll on the trout and it can shorten the life of a great fish. Land your trout quickly and release them as fast as you can. If you have to revive the trout, keep the trout facing upstream and let the water flow naturally into the trout. Moving the trout forward and back can cause damage to the gills. If you insist on photos get them done quickly. Keep the trout in the water until time for the photo. Squeezing the trout can damage the vital organs and that can cause instant death. Clean your gear to prevent the spread of invasive species. Inspect your gear, and check for leaks, and boots that may need some attention from a cobbler. Make sure your fly line is not cracked, and that you have a fresh supply of leaders and tippet material. Inspect and sort your flies. Don’t get on the water and have a messed up box of flies. Most successful anglers have very organized boxes so they can quickly make a change when needed.

The Delayed Harvest fishery is great and it offers excellent opportunities to a wide spectrum of people of all skill sets. Don’t hesitate hitting a Delayed Harvest stream. You will see what most anglers already know.

Shannon Messer is the Manager of Blackrock Outdoor/Orvis Fly Shop located in Sylva, NC.