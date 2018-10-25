Delayed Harvest Trout Fishing: Opportunities for the Fall and Winter

by Dr. Andrew Cox

Over the last few years, delayed harvest trout fishing has become an increasingly popular fishing opportunity. Generally, delayed harvest waters exist on streams and rivers that do not support trout during the summer months but are cold enough during the cooler months for trout survival. Georgia has several delayed harvest streams. Anglers can also visit the delayed harvest waters of surrounding states to include North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Some of these streams are within easy driving distance for the enjoyment of Georgia trout anglers.

Georgia’s delayed harvest season is November 1 through May 14. Delayed harvest streams are regularly stocked during the fall and winter months with anglers required to use artificial lures or flies with a single hook. All trout caught on these waters must be immediately released. After May 15, these regulations do not apply with anglers allowed to harvest caught trout.

Georgia’s delayed harvest streams include Amicalola Creek in Dawson County, Chattahoochee River in metropolitan Atlanta, Chattooga River in Rabun County, Smith Creek on White County’s Unicoi State Park, and Toccoa River in Fannin County. Each of these streams have different terrain and water characteristics along with excellent access. The angler can refer to http://georgiawildlife.com for additional information and description of delayed harvest waters. http;//www.gofishgeorgia.com provides detailed maps with directions to delayed harvest streams.

In addition to delayed harvest streams, anglers interested in catching trout can explore other waterways comprising Georgia’s trout waters. Georgia no longer has a seasonal trout fishing season with all trout waters open to fishing on a yearlong basis. Some of these streams, however, may have special regulations to include size and bag limits, and lure and bait restrictions. Georgia’s trout streams can provide good trout fishing when waters cool off during the fall and winter months. You can also explore some of the “special regulation” streams that are available in Georgia. These include trophy trout streams with substantial size limits that allow the angler to catch a large trout of a lifetime. Georgia’s fishing regulations will describe all of Georgia’s trout waters via the website listed within this article. Trout anglers are required to purchase a general fishing license as well as a special trout license.

Delayed harvest streams in Georgia and surrounding states as well as other trout waters are located in scenic portions of these states. These waters provide angling opportunities with good chances of catching trout during the fall and winter months, particularly during warm weather periods that often occur within the southeastern United States. Delayed harvest streams allow anglers to extend the fishing season. Fishing can be combined with other individual and family activities that occur in nearby towns and cities in North Georgia as well as surrounding states.

Author’s Note: Dr. Andrew Cox is a contributing writer to outdoor publications and newspapers. His writing interests specialize in angling and travel, human interest, and general fishing technique oriented topics. He is a member of the Georgia Outdoor Writer’s Association. He has been fishing the waters of Georgia, Alabama, and north Florida for over forty years. He has also fished the waters of most states within the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and several Caribbean islands. Dr. Cox financially supports his fishing habits as Professor Emeritus at Troy University, Phenix City, Alabama. He may be contacted at [email protected]