Delayed Harvest Trout Season is On

By Ken Kastorff:

Fall is right around the corner, and we are excited about the upcoming delayed harvest trout fishing season. We are fortunate to have a wide variety of delayed harvest streams to choose from here in Western North Carolina.

Where To Go

If you are looking for small remote streams to wade fish, where you don’t have to worry about scheduled releases, then Big Snowbird Creek or Fires Creek are perfect destinations. If you are looking for easier access wading, then the upper Nantahala River would be a good option.

One of the more popular rivers to wade fish is the upper Tuckasegee. Be aware that flows can change rapidly on this river. It is not a good place to find yourself caught mid stream in waders with the water rising. It is also oft times very crowded and is one of the rivers I avoid on weekends. The Lower Tuckasegee can be much more of a challenge to wade fish because of higher flows but is generally not as crowded.

If wading is not your cup of tea, then some of the best winter delayed harvest float fishing trips can be enjoyed on both the upper and lower Tuckasegee River.

When To Go

Here is a list of the upcoming delayed harvest stocking schedules for the streams in Western Carolina.

Big Snowbird Creek, Graham County: Oct. 10 & Nov. 16

Fires Creek, Clay County: Oct. 5 & Nov. 13

Upper Nantahala, Macon County: Oct. 9 & Nov. 2

Upper Tuckasegee, Jackson County: Oct. 3/4 & Nov. 8/15

Lower Tuckasegee, Swain County: Oct. 5 & Nov. 6

Obviously, the closer you can schedule your fishing trip to the stocking dates, the easier it is to put lots of fish in the net. The next stockings will occur in March, April and May.

What Flies To Fish

Egg patterns, Y2K patterns, and streamers work well close to the stocking dates. Trout will hit just about anything right after being stocked in the river. As it gets later in the month, they become more challenging to catch. Good fall-back flies include black, olive and white Woolly Buggers, Pat’s Rubber Legs, and a variety of nymphs including Prince Nymphs and Pheasant Tails. Watch for dry fly hatches of October caddis, blue wing olives and Cahills.



Ken Kastorff owns of Endless River Adventures, an outfitter located on the Nantahala River. For information see endlessriveradventures.com or call 800-224-7238.