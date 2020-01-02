Deploying Your Holiday Haul

Dr. Andrew Cox

This month you are probably using those angling items and gadgets that were received as gifts over the Christmas season. Some of you probably received traditional fishing items such as lures, rods and reels that have a limited learning curve to use, particularly if you have been fishing for some time. Others may have received some high tech type angling gifts that seem to be popular today in the fishing world. These include high tech fish finders and trolling motors that virtually operate themselves.

If you fall into the later camp and have new high tech fishing aides, hopefully you kept the manuals for these items or are adept enough to go to the manufacturer’s website and download instruction manuals and FAQ’s for your particular item. Possibly, your new fishing toy will include some YouTube videos to help you in mastering the use of your new angling item.

Though I have my fair share of angling technology that supposedly assists me in locating and catching more fish, I have recently become rather leery regarding high tech angling gadgetry. A point comes to mind. Last year, I purchased a high tech, top of the line electric motor for my boat. This has a multitude of features to include spotlock to keep you on a particular fishing location, virtually hands-free operation, and a self-deploying feature. The latter, I thought, would be very useful in easing stress on my worn out body joints. The motor comes with either foot pedal operation, or remote operation modes, which allows the angler to operate the motor from anywhere in the boat. I took time to read the manual, which was difficult to comprehend with the different operation menus, and practiced on the water. I would operate the motor with the manual in one hand and remote in the other. The long story is that the motor appears to be more trouble than it is worth. On my last angling trip, the motor once again failed to deploy, obviously aggravating this angler, as this has happened on several occasions. I thought to myself that fishing is supposed to be pleasurable, not a source of aggravation. Accordingly, I have decided to replace this high tech trolling motor with a good basic foot control motor with simple features and no extravagant bells and whistles. Such a motor should be dependable, being able to deploy it into the water and operate as long as there is power in the batteries. Someone will be able to get a good deal on a lightly used high tech motor on Ebay in the very near future!

Those anglers with more technology experience and grew up cutting their teeth on using technology may have better success in using such fishing gadgets. I can see how these items can improve your angling skills and boat maneuverability. This month, many of you will spend time practicing and mastering this technology. On the other hand, I am from the old school, believing that fishing is a skill using tried and true angling techniques to locate and catch fish. A return to basics appears to be in my angling future. Best of luck in learning and enjoying these new angling technology items!

