Destination Fishing – Trophy Spring Stripers On The Jersey Coast

By Tom Schlichter

Many anglers think of fall as “striper season,” but there are instances throughout the spring and summer when your odds of catching a truly big cow are actually better.

“That’s exactly the case with the May striper fishery out of Barnegat Inlet, New Jersey,” said Capt. Dave DeGennaro of the Waretown charter vessel Hi Flier (www.hiflier.com). “We have a 13-mile stretch of ocean between the inlet and Lavallette that gives up a ton of 30- to 50-pound bass this time of year. It’s reliable trophy action and a lot different than you might imagine.”

Indeed, it is. Stripers here generally set up in 50- to 65-foot depths paralleling Long Beach Island State Park. Rather than stalk baitfish schools, the big fish spread out. In response, sharp skippers troll to cover more water.

“The bottom here is mundane; no real structure, no drop-offs,” said DeGennaro. “It lacks character in terms of bass cover so we use bunker spoons to target these cows. Every ten minutes, we’ll mark a big fish on our electronics, but that single scratch often translates into a vicious strike. ”

No one seems sure why the linesiders favor this bland stretch, but no one is complaining, either. Captains that can troll big spoons effectively rarely get shut out and most work up two to five trophy fish per half-day trip. Some days, the action is considerably better.

“I put out a pair of Tony Maja E-Z Out-Rodders and 8-foot rods with soft tips,” explained DeGennaro, who pursues these fish aboard a World Cat 25CC catamaran with twin 150 Suzuki Four Stroke engines. “With the rods at a 90-degree angle to the water, there’s not much upward pressure on the spoons, so they’ll run deep without a drail. My favorite offering is #4 Tony Maja (www.tonymajaproducts.com) in white or chartreuse split (half chartreuse, half green). It has a great slow-roll action stripers can’t resist. It comes with an 8-ounce keel weight you can swap out for 12 ounces to help keep the spoon riding down near the bottom.”

DeGennaro uses 80-pound-test, high-visibility Dacron for backing, 300 feet of 40-pound Monel wire, and 30 feet of 60-pound test High Seas Quattro monofilament. He attaches the spoon with a Rosco #56, 150-pound Duo-Lock Snap. Don’t use a snap swivel, he cautions, it hurts the spoon’s action.

Catches during this big bass bonanza are best on moving water, so concentrate your efforts when the current pushes hardest. Trolling speed varies between 2.5 knots and 3.5 knots. Your spoons are working right when the rod tips are pumping hardest.

“These are big, beautiful fish,” said DeGennaro, “but keep in mind they are breeders. It’s okay to toss some of the big girls back.”

Barnegat Inlet is easily accessible via Barnegat Bay, from Beach Haven from the south or Manasquan to the north. Holiday Harbor Marina (www.holidayharbormarinanj.com) and Long Key Marina (www.longkeymarina.com) in Waretown are full service operations that accommodate transients. For lodging, check out the Holiday Inn in Manahawkin, N.J.