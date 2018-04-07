Dive Into the 11th Blue Wild Ocean Adventure Expo, April 14-15

The 11th Blue Wild Ocean Adventure Expo, an annual action-packed water sports expo for watersport enthusiasts of all ages, returns to the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center April 14-15.

Produced by Sheri Daye, a world-record spearfishing diver, the Blue Wild Ocean Adventure Expo is South Florida’s premier water sports expo. Daye crafted the expo to be both educational and entertaining. Attendees can learn from renowned speakers about the latest techniques, shop cool products and socialize with like-minded ocean lovers.

Spanning 65,000 square feet, the indoor event attracts upwards of 5,000 attendees and more than 150 exhibitors specializing in freediving, scuba, spearfishing, paddleboarding, adventure travel and more. The event also features one of the most extensive marine art and underwater photography exhibits in the country. This year, the expo has added a brand new hook-and-line fishing section.

Several educational seminars, taught by world-class experts and celebrity-speakers like TV personality Manny Puig, Gatorboy Chris Gillette, and others, are scheduled throughout the weekend and are open to anyone who wants to attend.

In addition, daily interactive workshops hosted by industry experts offer proven techniques and tips including speargun rigging, lionfish preparation and sampling, knot-tying for fishermen, fish filleting demos, yoga sessions and more. The popular Kids Zone will offer free face painting, art classes and crab races. The Blue Wild offers activities for the whole family to enjoy.

“What began as a small charity event has evolved over the past 11 years and flourished into an exciting, must-attend event,” said Daye. “For marine art fans, we truly have one of the country’s most impressive collections—from the world-renowned to the local scene, with artists such as Carey Chen, Pascal Lecocq, Michelle Brener and many more.”

Returning exhibitors include Austin’s, OMER, Mares, PADI, Chaos Fishing, Florida Freedivers, Papa’s Pilar, Wong Spearguns and many more. The Expo is pleased to welcome several new exhibitors such as Shimano, Custom Rod & Reel, SeaHunter Boats, Laser Tools Co, Reel Addictive Charters, Sporty Girl Apparel and Scubotics. Adding to the excitement, the Expo also has state-of-the-art water toys, kayaks and Contender Boats.

The Blue Wild Ocean Adventure Expo is known for its high-energy crowds and fun vibe. The diverse crowd includes visitors, experts and exhibitors from all over the world who flock to Fort Lauderdale for its desirable and central location. Water-lovers can also take advantage of the year-round tropical weather and warm waters.

Entry is $20 at the door and includes a free goodie bag (while supplies last) and free entry to the Saturday night After-Party at the Fort Lauderdale Beach Courtyard Marriott.

For information, visit www.TheBlueWild.com or simply check out this video from last year here.