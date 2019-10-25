Divers Stumble Upon Giant Squid Egg and Capture Surreal Moment on Film

A team of divers filmed a rare glimpse of a huge transparent egg sac containing hundreds of thousands of baby squid.

The stunning underwater video was filmed by Ronald Raasch, 48, as he was diving with two other team-members from the research vessel REV Ocean in the cold waters outside Ørsta, Norway.

On October 5, the team of divers was swimming back to shore after visiting a WWII shipwreck about 200 metres from the coast, when they had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a mysterious object.

Floating 17 metres below the surface and 15 metres above the ocean floor, was a giant transparent orb which the divers quickly identified as a 10-armed squid’s egg sac.