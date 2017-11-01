Diving Through the Palm Beach Seasons

Hello, and welcome to the scuba diving column in the Coastal Angler Magazine! Each month we fill you in on what’s happening below the surface here in Palm Beach County. This month we’d like to give you some basics about diving in Palm Beach County and why it’s so spectacular.

To begin with, Palm Beach is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the blue waters provided by the Gulf Stream. The Gulf Stream flows east along the equator turning north as it swings by Florida and up the eastern seaboard. Its clear-blue, warm waters dip closest to the continental United States right here in Palm Beach, and that’s great for us. This current swings in delivering a bounty of underwater creatures in its flowing tropical waters. Everything from small tropical fish to giant whalesharks gather in our local waters, and different creatures show up in abundance at different times of the year.

Because the Gulf Stream brings warm water year-round, we dive all year long. Winter water temps average around 72 degrees and summer temps get as high as 84. The cooler winter waters bring big creatures to our area like migratory whales, whalesharks, and many species of shark, including the migratory lemons and spinner sharks. Spring kicks off our sea turtle nesting season with the giant leatherbacks arriving first, followed by loggerheads and then green turtles. By the time summer hits, it’s sea turtle craziness with nests hatching out and frisky adults lounging on the reefs. Fall brings the giant Goliath grouper in by the hundreds to spawn just offshore on our wrecks and artificial reefs. It’s not uncommon to see more than fifty 500-pound grouper on one dive here in August and September. And people come from all over the world just to have a chance to dive with our amazing creatures!

Palm Beach is home to the third largest barrier reef in the world, stretching from the Florida Keys up through Jupiter and just into Martin County. Because we have thousands of different species on our reefs, no matter what you enjoy seeing, chances are you don’t have to leave the “backyard” in Palm Beach.

So, what are you waiting for? Get out there and enjoy the beautiful Florida waters. As a good friend used to say, “Don’t take Florida for granted… she’s good to ya!”



