DIY Guide to Kayaking

By William Reed

Nucanoe National Pro Staff Writer • will@nucanoe.com • IG: @wde_will

Having the right accessories within arm’s reach could be the difference between a great day and a bad day on the water. Looking at bass boats, they have every feature installed, including the kitchen sink. Today’s fishing kayaks can be fully outfitted as well; less that kitchen sink. I am a firm believer in only having what is needed. The addition of too much gear can create a cluttered space and take away from the functional use of your kayak. After all, fishing kayaks took off for the mere concept of being able to get anglers easily into places big boats couldn’t dream of going, and catching trophy fish in those places. The last thing we want is to lose that trophy because our line is tangled on that new “must have” accessory.

When I first began kayak fishing, the only equipment that made the trip with me were my rods and my paddle. Space was limited and stability was questionable. In today’s kayak fishing scene, you will quickly notice anglers with ten rods, dozens of Plano boxes, a Lazyboy for a seat, and more electronics than a tournament bass boat. Kayak manufacturers such as Nucanoe are even rated for a 2.5 HP gas motor that bridges the gap between a kayak and a boat.

As sit-on-top kayaks became the norm for kayak anglers, manufacturers quickly took notice. They began incorporating gear tracks for mounting accessories while other companies began making plug and play accessories that were almost a universal fit. An item one would not typically deem a modification, but is crucial to the angler on long days is the seat. Obtaining the perfect seat, one with height adjustment and lumbar support, means less fatigue and discomfort, which leads to more time on the water.

Most of today’s kayaks include some form of storage built in, but never enough. The BlackPak, made by YakAttack is a superior solution for storage. It is capable of holding several Plano boxes, includes 3 vertical rod holders and a lid with closure. Fitting securely behind the seat of your kayak, it is secured using straps or bungee cords for when the water gets rough.

Rod holders are essential with many being compatible with the gear track mentioned above. Many manufacturers pre-install the tracking, but if your kayak comes lacking or you need tracking in a different location, additional tracks can be added at home. YakAttack again comes to the rescue offering not only the tracks but other accessories as well. They manufacture a plethora of products to include straps, cup holders, camera mounts, paddle holders, anchor management solutions and even landing nets.

Propulsion being the last of this discussion; there are options. Today’s kayaks can be propelled by paddle or by pedal, or for those with more demand, a motor as well. To highlight Nucanoe, their kayaks come standard for paddling. However, in less than five minutes can be configured with a pedal system, trolling motor or even an outboard. Some companies have ditched the paddle all together and solely cater to pedal kayaks or electric propulsion.

Many innovations have opened the door to full-blown kayak fishing tournaments sparking big sponsors while the same innovations have offered accessibility to people with disabilities. There are zero excuses for not outfitting your kayak to suit your individual needs.