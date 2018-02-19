Dock Spotting Redfish By: Capt. Anthony Corcella

With the water temperatures starting to get a lot cooler and clearer, I like to sight cast redfish under docks.

Always remember to pull up to a dock quietly so that you don’t spook the fish. If you do spook them just wait it out, they will be back, patience is key when this happens. These fish are cold and like slow moving baits, so I prefer to use a live shrimp with a quarter ounce jighead. When using this technique slowly bounce it on the bottom and you should get an eat. Another method is to free line a decent size shrimp with a 3/0 Owner mosquito hook with a 20 pound leader.

Fishing docks you will also catch other fish like sheepsheads and snappers. The docks that I look for have grass under them or some nice structures around the dock. I also look for docks that have cement pilings, as they will have oysters on the bottom of the pilings which redfish love to hang around. Remember, you can always throw an artificial bait such as a DOA CAL shad.

Now it’s time to take these tips and get out there and fish.

